Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 28th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

TSE BEP.UN traded down C$0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,768. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$27.43 and a 52 week high of C$44.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Randall Macewen acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,064.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

