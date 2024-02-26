Bumble (BMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Bumble has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

