Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $227.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

