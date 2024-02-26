BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

