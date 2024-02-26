C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 7.5% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 4,233,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,861,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

