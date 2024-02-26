C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of CCCC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. 2,571,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,292. The stock has a market cap of $458.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,470 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 578,009 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,558,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 372,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

