Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $596.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

