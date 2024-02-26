Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.35.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. 65,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,985. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $117.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

