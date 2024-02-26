Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,982. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

