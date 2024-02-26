Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

