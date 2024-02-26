Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s previous close.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.15.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.