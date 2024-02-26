Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 15th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.63.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.