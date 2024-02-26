Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 15th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

