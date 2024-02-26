Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$49.21. The company had a trading volume of 255,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.24. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

