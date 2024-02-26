Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

CNQ opened at C$88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Insiders have sold 465,156 shares of company stock valued at $41,166,019 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

