Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 966,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,563. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

