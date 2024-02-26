Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.01.

COF stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

