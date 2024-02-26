Capreit (TSE:CAR) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.