Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 6.8%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 188,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,469,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRBU
Caribou Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 236,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caribou Biosciences
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.