Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 6.8%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 188,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,469,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 236,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

