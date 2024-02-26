Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.57 on Monday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,990,000 after purchasing an additional 140,152 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,467,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

