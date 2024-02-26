Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.49. The company had a trading volume of 797,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

