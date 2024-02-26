CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$77.00.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.93. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

