CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 180,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW opened at $247.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $248.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

