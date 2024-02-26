Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Down 0.1 %

CE stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.