Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.05.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.89. 232,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

