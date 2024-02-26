Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 2.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.73. 85,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,417,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.
In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
