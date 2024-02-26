Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 2.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.73. 85,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,417,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

