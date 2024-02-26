Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE CCS opened at $87.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 77.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $120,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

