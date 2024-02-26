Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807,738 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,010,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cerus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,873,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 854,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerus by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,142,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 332,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Trading Down 0.5 %

Cerus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

