Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.35

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 66714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.30.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.1 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,050.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

