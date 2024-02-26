Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $157.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.32.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $160.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

