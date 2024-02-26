Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Shares Sold by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned 1.74% of Chenghe Acquisition I worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $207,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $675,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chenghe Acquisition I alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LATG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,136. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

About Chenghe Acquisition I

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.