Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,592,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,243. The company has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

