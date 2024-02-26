Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cormark lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.14. 857,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,123. The stock has a market cap of C$414.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.55.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

