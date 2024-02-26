Christie Group (LON:CTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.50

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 16047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Christie Group Price Performance

Christie Group Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a PE ratio of 7,550.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

