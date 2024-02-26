Christie Group (LON:CTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.50

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 16047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
