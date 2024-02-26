Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

