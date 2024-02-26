Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,001.50

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,001.50 ($12.61) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($13.79), with a volume of 9587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($14.48).

Churchill China Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £120.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,386.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.91.

Churchill China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.