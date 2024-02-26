CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

CIX traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.71. 280,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,884. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.38. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.01 and a 52-week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

