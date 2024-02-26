CIBC Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$81.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$74.50 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$77.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$52.94 and a 1 year high of C$78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

