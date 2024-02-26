Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ciena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 86,986 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

