Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.54. 6,222,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,197. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

