Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,025,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.59. 4,362,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

