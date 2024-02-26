Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,368 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,854. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

