Citigroup Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $9.44 on Monday, hitting $302.24. 3,690,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.55. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $161.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock worth $370,661,179. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,005,454,000 after buying an additional 1,240,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

