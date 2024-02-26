Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.50.

NYSE:CLH opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $189.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

