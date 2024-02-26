Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.50.

NYSE:CLH opened at $184.32 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,792,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

