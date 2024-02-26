CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.30

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 24573985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.