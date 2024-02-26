Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $30.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.1 %

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

