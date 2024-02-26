ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

