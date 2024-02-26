Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Clearwater Paper Stock Down 3.9 %
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
