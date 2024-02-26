Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$71.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

CCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CCA opened at C$60.53 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.70.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.5619835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

In other news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

